EPS for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Expected At $0.48; ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ansys has $25400 highest and $19000 lowest target. $230.60’s average target is 2.66% above currents $224.63 stock price. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Wedbush. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 11. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 16 by Needham. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Wednesday, September 11. See ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $220.0000 Maintain

13/09/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $232.0000 New Target: $254.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $228.0000 Upgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $221.0000 228.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Maintain

Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.13% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. MMSI’s profit would be $26.48 million giving it 15.00 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 348,238 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity. Frost Ronald bought $200,000 worth of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) on Tuesday, July 30.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The company's Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It has a 41.56 P/E ratio. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bernstein upgrades Ionis in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Nod For Roche, Takeda Recall, Neon Exults On Journal Publication – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mallinckrodt leads healthcare gainers; Cesca Therapeutics among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Health Care Stocks Gurus Are Buying – GuruFocus.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merit Medical Systems has $4000 highest and $3700 lowest target. $39’s average target is 35.42% above currents $28.8 stock price. Merit Medical Systems had 7 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold Merit Medical Systems, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Company reported 332,606 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 30,089 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eulav Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 27,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 34,303 shares. 69 were reported by Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.02% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Barclays Public Limited holds 62,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 3,414 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 6,084 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Com invested in 289,241 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0.03% or 6,933 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 684,577 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Inc accumulated 6,318 shares.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.53 billion. The firm offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It has a 43.94 P/E ratio. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About ANSYS, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANSS) 16% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ANSYS To Host Investor Day On September 12, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS acquires auto tech company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.