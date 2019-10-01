EPS for Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) Expected At $0.33; Rite Aid (RAD) Shorts Increased By 23.87%

Analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report $0.33 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.45% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. MRCY’s profit would be $18.31 million giving it 59.39 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Mercury Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -17.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.41% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 96,388 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 25/04/2018 – $MRCY Adj EBITDA growth stalling, while FCF was negative in the qtr, driving the LTM FCF down to a multi-year low. Delta at multi-year high; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018, INCLUDING THEMIS COMPUTER, CO CURRENTLY EXPECTS REVENUE OF $487.0 MLN TO $492.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CORRECT: AXLER SEES MERCURY SYSTEMS HAVING ANOTHER 50% DOWNSIDE; 29/03/2018 – Mercury Systems’ Innovation Revolutionizes Microelectronics Packaging Technology for Defense Applications; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 88c; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q Rev $146.7M-$151.7M; 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $1.35 TO $1.38 INCLUDING ITEMS; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) had an increase of 23.87% in short interest. RAD's SI was 15.91 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 23.87% from 12.85M shares previously. With 2.41 million avg volume, 7 days are for Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)'s short sellers to cover RAD's short positions. The SI to Rite Aid Corporation's float is 1.5%. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 1.39M shares traded. Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has declined 82.22% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.22% the S&P500.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company has market cap of $372.34 million. The firm operates through Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs; and a range of other merchandise, such as over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday and convenience products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.59, from 0.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 162 investors sold Rite Aid Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 128,749 shares or 99.97% less from 504.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) for 59,924 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 18,825 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Park Circle holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) for 50,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold Mercury Systems, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 66,581 shares. Colony Lc owns 0.01% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 6,312 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company holds 108,735 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fund Mgmt Sa holds 15,000 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 711,954 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 102,413 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 484,896 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.18% or 43,037 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.04% or 173,554 shares in its portfolio. Eam Invsts Ltd Com stated it has 0.41% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 333,254 shares. The New York-based Fred Alger Management has invested 0.43% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). The Connecticut-based Axiom Invsts Llc De has invested 0.22% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Goldman Sachs has 0.01% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 85,858 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.35 billion. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. It has a 81.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway.