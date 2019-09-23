EPS for Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Expected At $0.64; Shorts at Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA) Raised By 47.55%

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) had an increase of 47.55% in short interest. SNNA’s SI was 1.10 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 47.55% from 742,800 shares previously. With 189,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s short sellers to cover SNNA’s short positions. The SI to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 5.47%. The stock decreased 4.32% or $0.0072 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1595. About 4.43M shares traded or 388.60% up from the average. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) has declined 94.73% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 94.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SNNA News: 11/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – GBL’S SIENNA CAP. TO INVEST EU250M ALONGSIDE KKR IN FLORA FOOD; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Sienna Senior Living 1Q EPS C$0.18; 10/05/2018 – Sienna Senior Living Adjusted FFO C$0.345/Share; 24/04/2018 – 2018 Cannes Film Festival: Vanessa Redgrave and Sienna Miller Among Hosts at AmfAR Gala; 15/05/2018 – Wildcat Capital Management Buys Into Sienna Biopharmaceuticals; 16/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to Present SNA-125 Pre-Clinical Psoriasis Data as Late-Breaker at the International lnvestigative Dermatology Congress; 14/05/2018 – SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.85; 10/05/2018 – Sienna Senior Living 1Q Net C$1.03M; 07/05/2018 – SEBACIA – ANNOUNCES FAVORABLE RULING BY U.S. FEDERAL COURT REGARDING PATENT INTERFERENCE PROCEEDINGS WITH SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC

Analysts expect Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report $0.64 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.92% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. MBWM’s profit would be $10.51 million giving it 13.14 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Mercantile Bank Corporation’s analysts see 1.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 51,240 shares traded or 43.81% up from the average. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B1 Ratings To Bangladesh-based Mercantile Bank Ltd; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 07/03/2018 MERCANTILE BANK S. AFRICA HAS ABOUT 60 INTERESTED BUYERS: FIN24; 06/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 10c by Items; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – MERCANTILE BANK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.06%

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The company has market cap of $4.93 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair.

More notable recent Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aclaris Therapeutics, Corning, Funko, Shopify – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: NewLink Genetics Rallies, Breakthrough Designation For Roche, IGM Biosciences Debuts – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $552.35 million. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. It has a 12.28 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold Mercantile Bank Corporation shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 9.16 million shares or 4.81% more from 8.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 24,995 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 212,110 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 794,415 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 20,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 71,594 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 27,115 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 70,736 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 11,349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Llp stated it has 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 2,554 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,500 shares. 47,339 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.