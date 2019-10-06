EPS for Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Expected At $0.64; Colony Group Has Raised By $983,808 Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake

Colony Group Llc increased Bank Of America (BAC) stake by 81.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc acquired 35,136 shares as Bank Of America (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Colony Group Llc holds 78,114 shares with $2.27 million value, up from 42,978 last quarter. Bank Of America now has $264.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/04/2018 – Mark Tague: According to Reuters, Bank of America has spent $1 billion on digital banking over the past six year. …; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – Flows into U.S., EM equities and high-yield bonds show investors still hungry for risk – BAML; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 10/05/2018 – WildHorse Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 05/04/2018 – BofA European Investment Bank Co-Head Bob Elfring to Retire

Analysts expect Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report $0.64 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.92% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. MBWM’s profit would be $10.51 million giving it 12.67 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Mercantile Bank Corporation’s analysts see 1.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 32,969 shares traded. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.71% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B1 Ratings To Bangladesh-based Mercantile Bank Ltd; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 10c by Items; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe AI Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management; 07/03/2018 – Mercantile Bank S. Africa Has About 60 Interested Buyers, Fin24; 06/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items; 07/03/2018 MERCANTILE BANK S. AFRICA HAS ABOUT 60 INTERESTED BUYERS: FIN24

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36.40 million were reported by Primecap Mngmt Ca. Stillwater Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 322,281 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability accumulated 455,897 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Com holds 0.16% or 371,276 shares in its portfolio. Kistler accumulated 15,725 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 14,982 shares. Pnc Grp Inc Inc holds 10.61M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Investec Asset Mngmt North America has 0.32% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 127,218 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Co, South Dakota-based fund reported 70,744 shares. Evergreen Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Morgan Stanley has 0.4% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 51.57M shares. Navellier And Inc has 14,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 1.92 million shares. Assetmark invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Colony Group Llc decreased Ishares Russell Midcap Value Index (IWS) stake by 20,165 shares to 124,355 valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth (MDYG) stake by 27,720 shares and now owns 13,216 shares. Vanguard Short (BSV) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.70’s average target is 11.74% above currents $28.37 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Friday, July 26. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Friday, September 6 to “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Friday, October 4 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 17. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold Mercantile Bank Corporation shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 9.16 million shares or 4.81% more from 8.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 23,371 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 11,349 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of America Corporation De owns 152,806 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 11,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Co reported 23,645 shares. 1,239 were reported by Ameritas Investment Inc. Brandywine Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,862 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset owns 238,497 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% or 212,110 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $532.64 million. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. It has a 11.84 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers.

