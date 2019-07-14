EPS for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG) Expected At $0.17; Csat Investment Advisory LP Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 99.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 11,817 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 83 shares with $5,000 value, down from 11,900 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $91.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM: Trump issues order to block $AVGO takeover of $QCOM. – ! $AVGO $QCOM; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting in San Diego; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm to ‘Close Soon’: CFIUS Letter; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm introduces first 5G NR solution for small cells and remote radio heads; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm merge; 05/03/2018 – U.S. security panel deals major blow to Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HLDRS

Analysts expect MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 170.83% from last quarter’s $-0.24 EPS. T_MEG’s profit would be $50.46 million giving it 7.91 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, MEG Energy Corp.’s analysts see 750.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 1.22M shares traded. MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 750 shares. The Florida-based Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.44% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stewart Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Odey Asset Gru has 195,561 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Duff And Phelps has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Atlantic Union Natl Bank accumulated 81,098 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Brown Advisory holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 149,741 shares. Baxter Bros reported 67,894 shares stake. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 154,153 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advsrs invested 0.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc owns 20,564 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Company owns 948,100 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt owns 4,137 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity. The insider THOMPSON JAMES H sold 40,000 shares worth $2.03M.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 27 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 2. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 23. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Bank of America.

MEG Energy Corp. develops and produces in situ oil sands in Alberta, Canada. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The firm is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam assisted gravity drainage extraction methods. It currently has negative earnings. It owns a 100% working interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases located in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, as well as the Christina Lake project in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta.

Among 3 analysts covering MEG Energy (TSE:MEG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MEG Energy had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, March 13. GMP Securities maintained the shares of MEG in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

