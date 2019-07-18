EPS for MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) Expected At $-0.15; Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Shorts Up By 4.3%

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) had an increase of 4.3% in short interest. DATA’s SI was 7.95M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.3% from 7.62M shares previously. With 1.67M avg volume, 5 days are for Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA)’s short sellers to cover DATA’s short positions. The SI to Tableau Software Inc Class A’s float is 11.14%. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $173.35. About 366,298 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA)

Analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report $-0.15 EPS on August, 6. The stock increased 4.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 54,134 shares traded. MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has declined 29.84% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.27% the S&P500.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. The company has market cap of $89.96 million. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds.

Among 3 analysts covering Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mediwound had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) rating on Monday, March 25. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $15 target. Wells Fargo maintained MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $11 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 12. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. The company has market cap of $15.13 billion. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of DATA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was downgraded by UBS.