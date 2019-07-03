EPS for MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) Expected At $-0.15; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Lamprell plc (LON:LAM)

Analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report $-0.15 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, MediWound Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 4,641 shares traded. MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has declined 29.84% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MDWD News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND RETAINS INVESTMENT BANK OVER `STRATEGIC TRANSACTION’; 29/05/2018 – MediWound: FDA Also Agreed Single Animal Species Trials Would Suffice; 09/04/2018 – MediWound’s NexoBrid® to be Highlighted in Presentations at the American Burn Association 50th Annual Meeting Being Held on; 29/05/2018 – MediWound: FDA May Grant Marketing Approval Based on Adequate, Well-Controlled Animal Efficacy Studies; 29/05/2018 – MediWound : FDA Agreed Development Plan for NexoBrid Would Be in Accordance With Animal Rule; 10/05/2018 – CLAL BIO: MEDIWOUND USING SERVICES OF M&A SPECIALIST MOELIS; 09/04/2018 – MediWound’s NexoBrid® to be Highlighted in Presentations at the American Burn Association 50th Annual Meeting Being Held on April 10-13, 2018 in Chicago; 29/05/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – FDA ALSO AGREED THAT SINGLE ANIMAL SPECIES TRIALS WOULD SUFFICE, SUBJECT TO ADEQUATE SAFETY AND EFFICIENCY DATA FROM PLANNED STUDIES; 19/03/2018 MediWound 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – HAVE BEEN APPROACHED BY ANOTHER CO TO CONSIDER STRATEGIC TRANSACTION AND ENGAGED, IN THAT RESPECT, IN DISCUSSIONS

Among 2 analysts covering Lamprell PLC (LON:LAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lamprell PLC had 4 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, January 11 with “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 5 report. See Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mediwound had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 12.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. The company has market cap of $87.56 million. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds.

The stock decreased 0.81% or GBX 0.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 61.5. About 41,560 shares traded. Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Lamprell plc, through its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore gas and oil, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company has market cap of 210.16 million GBP. The firm engages in the design and construction of new build jackup drilling rigs and multi-purpose liftboats; offshore construction activities, such as complex living quarters, wellhead decks, topsides, jackets, parts for FPSOs/FPUs, and other offshore fixed facilities; and fabricates packaged, pre-assembled, and modularized units, as well as accommodation modules and complex process modules for onshore LNG and downstream modular construction projects It also provides gas and oil contracting services, including land rig, rig refurbishment and maintenance, and site work services; engineering and construction services; and manpower supply and ancillary services. It currently has negative earnings.