EPS for Medifast, Inc. (MED) Expected At $1.70; Mason Hill Advisors Decreased Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Stake

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) stake by 75.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)’s stock declined 30.50%. The Mason Hill Advisors Llc holds 783,924 shares with $2.61 million value, down from 3.24 million last quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc now has $451.75 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.825. About 777,500 shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 53.71% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT

Analysts expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report $1.70 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.54 EPS change or 46.55% from last quarter’s $1.16 EPS. MED’s profit would be $20.23 million giving it 18.07 P/E if the $1.70 EPS is correct. After having $1.70 EPS previously, Medifast, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 98,489 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 13.21% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 6.73M shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Millennium Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Highstreet Asset Management reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). 2.70 million were accumulated by Ingalls And Snyder Lc. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). James Rech Incorporated holds 106,730 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 18,758 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 2.07 million shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Cos holds 0% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. U S Global Investors Inc has invested 0.46% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Hsbc Public Limited owns 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 19,028 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 230,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Medifast, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 7,100 shares. 4,074 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp invested in 6,901 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 66,703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 8,060 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 108,893 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 2,901 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 4,635 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 9,141 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ifrah Finance invested in 1,797 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap reported 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Aperio Grp Inc owns 31,602 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 2,500 are held by Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership. Ameritas Partners, a Nebraska-based fund reported 975 shares.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The firm offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It has a 23.11 P/E ratio. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes.

Among 2 analysts covering Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medifast Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, March 11. DA Davidson maintained Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Sidoti maintained it with “Buy” rating and $216 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.