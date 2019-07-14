EPS for Medifast, Inc. (MED) Expected At $1.70; Capital Fund Management Sa Lowered Dover (Call) (DOV) Stake By $824,166

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Dover Corp (Call) (DOV) stake by 40.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 8,862 shares as Dover Corp (Call) (DOV)’s stock rose 6.79%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 13,200 shares with $1.24 million value, down from 22,062 last quarter. Dover Corp (Call) now has $14.54B valuation. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $100.06. About 854,946 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover

Analysts expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report $1.70 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.54 EPS change or 46.55% from last quarter’s $1.16 EPS. MED’s profit would be $20.22M giving it 16.63 P/E if the $1.70 EPS is correct. After having $1.70 EPS previously, Medifast, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $113.07. About 167,163 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 13.21% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. The firm offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It has a 21.27 P/E ratio. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes.

Among 2 analysts covering Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medifast Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Sidoti. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. DA Davidson maintained Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) rating on Monday, February 25. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $249 target.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $225.27M for 16.14 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Dover had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight”. Deutsche Bank maintained Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $96 target.

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 169,515 shares to 178,115 valued at $30.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lam Research Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 32,500 shares and now owns 208,500 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was raised too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.26 million activity. $196,713 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) was sold by Kosinski Anthony K. Spurgeon William sold 13,102 shares worth $1.14 million. Shares for $641,609 were sold by Cabrera Ivonne M on Tuesday, February 12. 12,363 Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares with value of $1.08 million were sold by Kloosterboer Jay L.

