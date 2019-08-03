EPS for Medicure Inc. (MPH) Expected At $-0.10; Last Week McDonald's (MCD) Coverage

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. McDonald’s had 35 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Thursday, July 18. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $23500 target. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Wednesday, May 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $21500 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, May 1. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 15 report. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Wells Fargo maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of MCD in report on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform”. See McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 211.11% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Medicure Inc.’s analysts see -44.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 30,600 shares traded or 236.01% up from the average. Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Medicure Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, Barbados, and India. The company has market cap of $73.83 million. The firm primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non-ST elevated acute coronary syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing TARDOXAL that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia/neurological indications.

The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44M shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $163.77 billion. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. It has a 28.17 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants.