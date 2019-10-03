EPS for MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) Expected At $-0.15; FIORE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (FIOGF) Sellers Increased By 114.03% Their Shorts

Analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to report $-0.15 EPS on October, 24.After having $-0.09 EPS previously, MediciNova, Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 60,947 shares traded. MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) has risen 0.21% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical MNOV News: 01/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA: PHASE 2 TRIAL OF MN-001 IN NASH/NAFLD WILL END; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA – FOR PRIMARY ENDPOINT, MN-166 DEMONSTRATED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT 48% REDUCTION IN PROGRESSION OF WHOLE BRAIN ATROPHY VS PLACEBO IN MODIFIED ITT POPULATION; 09/05/2018 – MEDICINOVA- INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR MN-166 (IBUDILAST) FOR TREATMENT OF GLIOBLASTOMA HAS BEEN ACCEPTED AND IS NOW OPEN WITH U.S. FDA; 01/04/2018 – MediciNova Believes MN-001 ‘Has Potential to Benefit a Wide Range of Patients With Hypertriglyceridemia, Not Limited to Those With NASH and NAFLD’; 01/04/2018 – MediciNova: ‘Thrilled’ With Results of Study, Which Showed Large Reduction in Triglycerides; 29/03/2018 – MEDICINOVA: IBUDILAST DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – MediciNova Announces Additional Data from Completed Clinical Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in ALS Presented at the American Acade; 28/03/2018 – MediciNova Announces Collaboration with the University of Sydney Concord Cancer Centre to Evaluate MN-166 (ibudilast) in Chemotherapy-lnduced Peripheral Neuropathy; 12/04/2018 – MediciNova Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – MEDICINOVA REPORTS RESULTS OF PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF MN-166

FIORE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) had an increase of 114.03% in short interest. FIOGF’s SI was 71,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 114.03% from 33,500 shares previously. With 356,000 avg volume, 0 days are for FIORE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FIOGF)’s short sellers to cover FIOGF’s short positions. The stock increased 6.74% or $0.0205 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3245. About 25,500 shares traded. Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Fiore Gold reports Q2 production results – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development firm in the Americas. The company has market cap of $31.50 million. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington. It has a 16.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects also include the Pampas El PeÃ±on property, which includes 13 mining claims covering an area of 3,400 hectares; the Cerro Tostado project comprising 5 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,500 hectares; and the Rio Loa property, which covers 1,000 hectares in Chile.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $319.65 million. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 , an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers.

