EPS for Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) Expected At $0.05; Shorts at Rapid7 (RPD) Raised By 11.95%

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) had an increase of 11.95% in short interest. RPD’s SI was 4.01M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.95% from 3.58M shares previously. With 630,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)’s short sellers to cover RPD’s short positions. The SI to Rapid7 Inc’s float is 9.98%. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 669,477 shares traded or 5.93% up from the average. Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has risen 120.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rapid7 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPD); 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.6% Position in Rapid7; 08/05/2018 – RAPID7 1Q REV. $54.5M, EST. $52.2M; 14/05/2018 – Rapid7 Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk by Existing Stockholders; 13/03/2018 – RAPID7 OFFERING BY HOLDERS PRICES AT $26.25/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Clearbridge Buys New 1.3% Position in Rapid7; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 09/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC RPD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 30/05/2018 – Rapid7 Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – RAPID7 HOLDER BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE CUT STAKE TO 4.1%

Analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.65 EPS change or 108.33% from last quarter’s $-0.6 EPS. MFIN’s profit would be $1.23M giving it 23.20 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Medallion Financial Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 404,146 shares traded or 116.07% up from the average. Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) has declined 2.53% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MFIN News: 08/03/2018 – Medallion Financial To Withdraw the Company’s Election to Be Regulated as a Business Development Co; 08/03/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Announces Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposal to De-BDC; 02/04/2018 – Medallion Financial Corp. Completes de-BDC Process and Will Operate Going Forward as a Non-Investment Company; 08/03/2018 Medallion Financial Corp. Announces Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposal to de-BDC; 09/03/2018 – Medallion Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 14; 14/03/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Announces Renewal of DZ Bank Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF DZ BANK CREDIT FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSAL TO WITHDRAW CO’S ELECTION TO BE REGULATED AS A BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CO – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS AFTER INCOME TAXES PER COMMON SHARE $0.13; 14/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP – THROUGH UNIT RENEWED FOR ADDITIONAL 9 MONTHS CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $114.14 million. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables clients to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides clients with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide clients with access to security experts and experience.

