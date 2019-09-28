EPS for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Expected At $-0.01; Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Has 0.6 Sentiment

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.25, from 0.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 9 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 15 decreased and sold their equity positions in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 5.28 million shares, up from 3.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 12 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect McEwen Mining Inc. (TSE:MUX) to report $-0.01 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, McEwen Mining Inc.’s analysts see -80.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 335,770 shares traded. McEwen Mining Inc. (TSE:MUX) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 18/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 29 Days; 01/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 0.5C (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces New Preliminary Economic Assessment Extending Life an Additional 10 Years in Mexico

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. The company has market cap of $795.75 million. The Company’s principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃƒÂ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 150,288 shares traded or 48.63% up from the average. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) has declined 20.10% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.10% the S&P500.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund for 153,746 shares. M Holdings Securities Inc. owns 23,688 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zazove Associates Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 1.66 million shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Securities Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Rmb Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 152,606 shares.