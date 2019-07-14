EPS for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Expected At $-0.01; American Century Companies Raised Summit Hotel Pptys (INN) Position

Analysts expect McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) to report $-0.01 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, McEwen Mining Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.73. About 2.15M shares traded. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has declined 35.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 24/05/2018 – MCEWEN ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL NEW SOURCE OF REVENUE AT BLACK FOX; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING-NEGOTIATIONS UNDERWAY WITH THIRD-PARTY LENDER, WHEREBY THEY WOULD PURCHASE 50% OF NOTES ISSUED, ROB MCEWEN TO PURCHASE REMAINING 50%; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING INC – INTENDS TO ISSUE UP TO US$50 MLN IN SENIOR SECURED NOTES TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION GOLD BAR MINE IN NEVADA; 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces New Preliminary Economic Assessment Extending Life an Additional 10 Years in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 29 Days; 24/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces Potential New Source of Revenue at the Black Fox Complex; 01/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 0.5C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – MCEWEN MINING COMPLETED 42,400M EXPLORATION DRILLING IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – McEwen Mining 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Black Fox Exploration News

American Century Companies Inc increased Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (INN) stake by 6.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc acquired 56,342 shares as Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (INN)’s stock rose 11.81%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 872,220 shares with $9.95 million value, up from 815,878 last quarter. Summit Hotel Pptys Inc now has $1.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 488,508 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 15.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN)

American Century Companies Inc decreased Docusign Inc stake by 298,375 shares to 1.42 million valued at $73.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) stake by 110,301 shares and now owns 109,861 shares. Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ:VRA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Ltd owns 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 32,575 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Fisher Asset Management Limited Co invested in 0% or 59,541 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 71,146 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Bancshares De reported 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 448,113 shares. Forward Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 27,590 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 68,890 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0% or 28,147 shares. Voya Management Ltd Company invested in 43,851 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.01% or 13,753 shares. 164,032 are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Daiwa Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). 141,910 are owned by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Swiss National Bank owns 190,900 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. McEwen Mining had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Roth Capital.