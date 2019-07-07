EPS for McDonald's (MCD) Expected At $2.05; Tctc Holdings Trimmed Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position By $419,328

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 4.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 4,032 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 76,827 shares with $7.99 million value, down from 80,859 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $283.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products

Analysts expect McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report $2.05 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 3.02% from last quarter’s $1.99 EPS. MCD’s profit would be $1.57 billion giving it 25.76 P/E if the $2.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.72 EPS previously, McDonald's Corporation’s analysts see 19.19% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $211.24. About 1.41 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,573 shares. Geode Cap Lc accumulated 35.40M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 61,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 965,474 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Franklin reported 10.86M shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 195,287 shares. 222,654 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advsrs. 2.16 million are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Moreover, Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.64% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reliance Of Delaware owns 41,034 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Freestone Capital Hldgs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% or 54,312 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Tru accumulated 58,804 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Fulton State Bank Na holds 0.42% or 58,052 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp has 2.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 8,964 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81M on Thursday, January 31. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of stock. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Shares for $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97M. Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M.

Among 10 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 8 by Bank of America. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of PG in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 17 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 24 by Berenberg.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold McDonald's Corporation shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 10,959 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 938,209 shares. Bainco Int, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,855 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability owns 695,991 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Overbrook Management holds 1.02% or 24,928 shares. Albion Group Inc Ut accumulated 31,763 shares or 0.82% of the stock. 224,814 are owned by First Republic Inv Management. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Limited stated it has 133,800 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 511,448 shares. Keystone Planning holds 1.13% or 12,096 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated accumulated 1.16% or 21,418 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Company owns 32,950 shares. 7,888 were accumulated by Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Limited has 0.36% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). D L Carlson Invest Incorporated holds 0.2% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $161.29 billion. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. It has a 27.99 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants.

Among 14 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. McDonald’s had 26 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Wells Fargo maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Friday, January 11 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 24. Stephens upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Longbow on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. The company was maintained on Friday, June 28 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. 3,036 shares were sold by Henry Daniel, worth $537,767 on Wednesday, February 6. Hoovel Catherine A. sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. Gibbs Robert Lane sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99M. Fairhurst David Ogden also sold $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares.

