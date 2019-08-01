EPS for MCAN Mortgage (MKP) Expected At $0.33; WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Covered By 3 Bulls

Analysts expect MCAN Mortgage Corporation (TSE:MKP) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 29.79% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. T_MKP’s profit would be $7.93M giving it 12.08 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, MCAN Mortgage Corporation’s analysts see -45.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 22,446 shares traded or 38.57% up from the average. MCAN Mortgage Corporation (TSE:MKP) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WH Smith PLC had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The stock of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. See WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1675.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2550.00 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 2400.00 New Target: GBX 2500.00 Unchanged

12/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1675.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2300.00 New Target: GBX 2450.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2100.00 New Target: GBX 2215.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2500.00 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2500.00 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2100.00 New Target: GBX 2500.00 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2100.00 Maintain

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company has market cap of $383.44 million. The firm issues term deposits; and originates residential first-charge mortgage products. It has a 9.47 P/E ratio. It focuses on investing its funds in a portfolio of mortgages, including single family residential, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as other types of financial investments, loans, and real estate investments.

More news for MCAN Mortgage Corporation (TSE:MKP) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Does MCAN Mortgage Corporation (TSE:MKP) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. Theglobeandmail.com‘s article titled: “Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A marijuana stock that stands out from the pack – The Globe and Mail” and published on August 21, 2018 is yet another important article.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.29 billion GBP. It operates through two divisions, High Street and Travel. It has a 25.26 P/E ratio. The High Street segment sells stationery products, including greetings cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting products; news and impulse products, such as newspapers, magazines, confectionery, and drinks; and books, as well as entertainment products.

The stock increased 0.28% or GBX 6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2124. About 102,705 shares traded. WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.