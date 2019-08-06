EPS for Mazda Motor (MZDAY) Expected At $0.10; Shorts at INCITEC PIVOT LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (ICPVF) Lowered By 15.16%

Analysts expect Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. MZDAY’s profit would be $135.19M giving it 10.93 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Mazda Motor Corporation’s analysts see -52.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 66,368 shares traded. Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

INCITEC PIVOT LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:ICPVF) had a decrease of 15.16% in short interest. ICPVF’s SI was 69,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.16% from 81,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 694 days are for INCITEC PIVOT LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:ICPVF)’s short sellers to cover ICPVF’s short positions. The stock decreased 11.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 98 shares traded. Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:ICPVF) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.91 billion. The Company’s principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. It has a 8.28 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984.

Incitec Pivot Limited, an industrial chemicals company, makes, trades, and distributes industrial fertilizers, explosives, and chemicals to the agriculture and mining industries. The company has market cap of $3.40 billion. The firm operates through Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, and Dyno Nobel Americas divisions. It has a 23.91 P/E ratio. It offers ammonia, industrial urea, carbon dioxide, diesel exhaust fluid, fluorosilicic acid, nitric acid, sulphuric acid, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, urea, granulated ammonium sulphate, single super phosphate, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium phosphate products; and various industrial chemical products for use in water treatment, process manufacturing, and other industrial applications.