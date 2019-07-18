EPS for MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Expected At $0.11; Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Sentiment Is 1

Analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 47.62% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. MXL’s profit would be $7.77M giving it 56.00 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, MaxLinear, Inc.’s analysts see 22.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 163,146 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 32.37% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR SEES 2Q REV. $100M TO $110.0M, EST. $118.0M; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase lndustry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear Sees 2Q Rev $100M-$110M; 21/04/2018 – DJ MaxLinear inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXL); 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase Industry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Rev $110.8M; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q NET REV. $110.8M, EST. $112.0M; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear: CFO Adam Spice to Depart on May 23

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 152 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 152 sold and decreased their positions in Dunkin Brands Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 70.61 million shares, down from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Dunkin Brands Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 46 Reduced: 106 Increased: 97 New Position: 55.

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communications, data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm offers RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chips to receive and demodulate broadband signals, modem solutions, and physical medium devices that provide a constant current source, current-to-voltage regulation, and data alignment and retiming functionality in optical interconnect applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are integrated into a range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial and satellite set-top boxes and gates, DOCSIS data and voice gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, satellite low-noise blocker transponders or outdoor units, and physical medium devices, as well as RF transceiver and modem devices for wireless access and backhaul applications.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.20 million activity. 34,575 shares were sold by MOYER ALBERT J, worth $788,096. $45,419 worth of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) was sold by Kwong Connie H.. 16,575 shares were sold by PARDUN THOMAS E, worth $367,083 on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.77M for 24.51 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.39% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $80.4. About 201,297 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA® Flavors and Comet Candy Donut; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS