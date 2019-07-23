EPS for Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Expected At $-0.35; Canyon Capital Advisors Cut Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position

Analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report $-0.35 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $-0.56 EPS. After having $-0.44 EPS previously, Mattel, Inc.’s analysts see -20.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 4.15M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 20.01% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 25/04/2018 – Spin Master: SUuit Related to Mattel’s Sale, Marketing of Mecard Branded Toys; 21/05/2018 – Mattel to Refinance $500 Million of Debt as 2019 Maturity Looms; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL EXECUTIVES’ PAY REJECTED AT AGM IN ADVISORY VOTE; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Any Mattel Rating Cut Would Be Limited to One Notch; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT LEAD DIRECTOR; 19/04/2018 – Mattel named Ynon Kreiz as its new CEO; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Toymaker Mattel’s first-quarter sales beat lowered estimates

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 7.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 377,547 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock rose 2.52%. The Canyon Capital Advisors Llc holds 4.97M shares with $142.69M value, down from 5.35M last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $33.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 4.06M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) stake by 6.99 million shares to 7.99 million valued at $86.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) stake by 23.00M shares and now owns 60.00 million shares. Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Ltd has 29,321 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2.35 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.01% or 2.25 million shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2.84% or 624,784 shares in its portfolio. Beach Counsel Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,140 shares. Asset Incorporated reported 0.45% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cap Ca holds 33,700 shares. Capital Advsrs Inc Ok holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 219,293 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct holds 112,416 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. Eagle Glob Limited Com has 4.46% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 3.81 million shares. Essex Investment Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 3.32M shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Co owns 15,823 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt holds 1.9% or 15.72M shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $273,275 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71M for 30.02 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 19. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. On Tuesday, February 19 Lynch Roger bought $107,968 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 8,000 shares. On Monday, February 11 the insider Eilola Michael J. sold $171,356. DOLAN MICHAEL J had bought 30,000 shares worth $418,800 on Friday, February 22. 20,000 shares were bought by EUTENEUER JOSEPH J, worth $279,000 on Friday, February 22. Kreiz Ynon bought $1.00 million worth of stock.

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, International, and American Girl. It currently has negative earnings. It offers dolls and accessories, vehicles and play sets, and games and puzzles under the Mattel Girls & Boys brands, including Barbie, Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, DC Super Hero Girl, Disney Classics, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Max Steel, Little Mommy, BOOMco., and Toy Story.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Mattel, Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36 are owned by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.02% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Principal Financial Gru Incorporated invested in 487,033 shares. Whittier holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 1,651 shares. Alyeska Investment Group L P owns 233,741 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cove Street Capital Ltd Llc has 0.51% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 323,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 99,561 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Td Asset invested in 103,230 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.03% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). 14,684 are owned by Dynamic Capital Mngmt Limited. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 18,157 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.02% or 36.91 million shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Mattel Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating by M Partners given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) earned “Hold” rating by DA Davidson on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by BMO Capital Markets.