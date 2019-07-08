EPS for Materion (MTRN) Expected At $0.79; Capital Counsel Upped Wabtec Com (WAB) Holding

Analysts expect Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) to report $0.79 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 46.30% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. MTRN’s profit would be $16.08M giving it 21.04 P/E if the $0.79 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, Materion Corporation’s analysts see -3.66% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $66.48. About 6,235 shares traded. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 20.46% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 02/05/2018 – Materion Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Materion Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 10.5c; 15/03/2018 – Materion and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys; 16/03/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – MATERION – EDRO GMBH TO BECOME EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR OF MOLDMAX ALLOYS IN EUROPE AND EDRO SPECIALTY STEELS, A KEY DISTRIBUTOR IN NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – MATERION CORP MTRN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Materion Recognized for Supplier Excellence; 19/03/2018 – Materion Says Director Joseph P. Keithley is Retirin; 19/04/2018 – DJ Materion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTRN); 17/04/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain

Capital Counsel Llc increased Wabtec Corp Com (WAB) stake by 6.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Counsel Llc acquired 58,097 shares as Wabtec Corp Com (WAB)’s stock declined 6.79%. The Capital Counsel Llc holds 898,351 shares with $66.23M value, up from 840,254 last quarter. Wabtec Corp Com now has $12.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $73.92. About 106,982 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE

More notable recent Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Materion Corporation’s (NYSE:MTRN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TiVo Corporation (TIVO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Materion Corp (MTRN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Materion Rewarded For Exceeding Even Bullish Margin-Improvement Assumptions – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. It has a 50.36 P/E ratio.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. It has a 50.36 P/E ratio. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides strip products, including thin gauge precision strips, and small diameter rod and wire; copper, nickel, and beryllium alloys manufactured in plate, rod, bar, tube, and other customized forms; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Wabtec Shares Fell Nearly 16% in May – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Wabtec Stock Surged 15% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec -5.4% on downgrade at Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of WAB in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of WAB in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Buckingham Research.