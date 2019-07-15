EPS for Materialise NV (MTLS) Expected At $0.04; Organovo Holdings Has 1.4 Sentiment

Analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. MTLS’s profit would be $2.12M giving it 116.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Materialise NV’s analysts see -500.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 57,387 shares traded. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has risen 25.31% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MTLS News: 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q Rev $54.1M; 23/05/2018 – Materialise and HP to Advance the Design and Creation of Customized 3D-Printed Footwear; 26/03/2018 – materialise nv | mimics inprint | K173619 | 03/21/2018 |; 13/03/2018 – OMV CEO SAYS WOULD NOT REWRITE STRATEGY IF NORDSTREAM 2 DIDN’T MATERIALISE; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q EPS $0.00; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Net $1.83M; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – ON TRACK TO MEET FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Rev $53.6M; 09/05/2018 – BOJ SUMMARY: ONE IDEA COULD BE FOR BOJ, GOVT TO TAKE COORDINATED ACTION IF RISKS HAMPERING ACHIEVEMENT OF PRICE GOAL MATERIALISE

Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 35 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 25 sold and decreased their stock positions in Organovo Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 30.12 million shares, up from 23.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Organovo Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 15 Increased: 29 New Position: 6.

Among 2 analysts covering Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Materialise NV had 2 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company has market cap of $981.65 million. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. It has a 191.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners.

Penbrook Management Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Organovo Holdings, Inc. for 273,675 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owns 2.00 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Financial Group Inc has 0.02% invested in the company for 251,500 shares. The Utah-based Albion Financial Group Ut has invested 0.01% in the stock. American Money Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 14,900 shares.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, creates and creates functional and three-dimensional human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company has market cap of $65.11 million. The firm develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs.