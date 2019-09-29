EPS for Materialise NV (MTLS) Expected At $0.03; Donegal Group – Class A (DGICA) Shorts Raised By 62.87%

Donegal Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:DGICA) had an increase of 62.87% in short interest. DGICA’s SI was 54,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 62.87% from 33,400 shares previously. With 22,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Donegal Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:DGICA)’s short sellers to cover DGICA’s short positions. The SI to Donegal Group Inc – Class A’s float is 0.45%. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 11,777 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 9.11% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Written $195.3 Million; 23/04/2018 – QUOTATION RESUMED:(DGICA) News and Resumption Times; 03/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP – UNIT PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE CERTAIN OPERATIONS & CLOSE BRANCH OFFICE OF PENINSULA INSURANCE COMPANY EFFECTIVE JULY 2; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Combined Ratio 119.3%; 03/04/2018 – Donegal Group Inc. Announces Consolidation of Salisbury, Maryland Branch Office; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Rev $189.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICA); 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 63c

Analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report $0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. MTLS’s profit would be $1.59M giving it 151.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Materialise NV’s analysts see -400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 83,502 shares traded. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has risen 52.08% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MTLS News: 23/05/2018 – Materialise and HP to Advance the Design and Creation of Customized 3D-Printed Footwear; 06/03/2018 – Materialise to Launch TRUMATCH® Personalized Solutions Shoulder System; 26/03/2018 – materialise nv | mimics inprint | K173619 | 03/21/2018 |; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC – “RB 2.0 IS EMBEDDING WELL” AND EXPECT TO SEE BENEFITS CONTINUE TO MATERIALISE; 09/05/2018 – BOJ SUMMARY: ONE IDEA COULD BE FOR BOJ, GOVT TO TAKE COORDINATED ACTION IF RISKS HAMPERING ACHIEVEMENT OF PRICE GOAL MATERIALISE; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Net $1.83M; 06/03/2018 MATERIALISE NV QTRLY NET PROFIT 0.03 EUR PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 23/05/2018 – MAGSEIS ASA MSEIS.OL – COMPANY INFORMS THAT REFERENCED LOI WILL NOT MATERIALISE IN A SERVICE CONTRACT

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company has market cap of $401.58 million. It operates through four divisions: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. It has a 29.39 P/E ratio. The firm offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.69, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Donegal Group Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.70 million shares or 103.10% more from 8.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 849 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Old Republic Intl has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Fmr Limited Liability Com has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 68,669 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 12,954 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 22,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 7,800 shares. Vanguard owns 0% invested in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) for 478,673 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Citigroup has 2,637 shares. Bridgeway Cap holds 173,100 shares. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 15,899 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 2,836 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $42,270 activity. Shares for $27,840 were bought by HESS JACK LEE on Thursday, May 9.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company has market cap of $962.08 million. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. It has a 187.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners.

