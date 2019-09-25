EPS for Materialise NV (MTLS) Expected At $0.03; DESPEGAR.COM Ordinary Shares (DESP) Shorts Increased By 13.83%

DESPEGAR.COM Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:DESP) had an increase of 13.83% in short interest. DESP’s SI was 1.52 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.83% from 1.34 million shares previously. With 443,600 avg volume, 3 days are for DESPEGAR.COM Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:DESP)’s short sellers to cover DESP’s short positions. The SI to DESPEGAR.COM Corp Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.67%. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 146,376 shares traded. Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) has declined 39.88% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DESP News: 08/03/2018 – Despegar.com 4Q EPS 18c; 10/05/2018 – Despegar.com 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $27.3M; 08/03/2018 – Despegar.com Announces 4Q17 Year-over-Year Growth of 26% in Gross Bookings and 30% in Revenues; 08/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM CORP – ESTIMATES THAT CHANGE IN REVENUE RECOGNITION TIMING DUE TO ACCOUNTING STANDARDS UPDATE WILL IMPACT 2018 REVENUE BY ABOUT 2%; 24/04/2018 – Despegar.com Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM 4Q EPS 18C, EST. 14C; 09/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM CORP DESP.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 10/05/2018 – Despegar.com 1Q Rev $148.6M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Website and mobile apps in Latin America. The company has market cap of $765.75 million. The firm offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable clients to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products. It currently has negative earnings. It provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage and distribute their products.