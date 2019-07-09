EPS for Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) Expected At $0.41; Maple Capital Management Has Lifted Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake

Analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 13.89% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. MTCH’s profit would be $115.26 million giving it 43.11 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Match Group, Inc.’s analysts see -2.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.7. About 1.18M shares traded. Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has risen 95.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MTCH News: 28/03/2018 – Bumble is suing Match Group for $400 million in damages for stealing trade secrets; 09/05/2018 – IAC CEO Joey Levin penned a letter assuring shareholders the Match Group parent company was well-positioned to compete with Facebook in the dating space; 15/05/2018 – Match Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Match Group 1Q Average Rev Per User 58 Cents; 08/05/2018 – Match Group 1Q Rev $407M; 08/05/2018 – MATCH GROUP – SETTLED INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LITIGATION AGAINST TANTAN; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Match Group; 08/05/2018 – Tinder-owner Match plays down Facebook threat, revenue surges 36.4 pct; 09/03/2018 MATCH GROUP INC MTCH.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $42; 08/05/2018 – Match Group: IAC’s Voting Ownership Interest 97.6% at March 31

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company has market cap of $19.88 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Dating and Non-dating. It has a 41.74 P/E ratio. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $97 target in Monday, February 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating.