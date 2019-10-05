EPS for Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Expected At $0.27; ANGANG STEEL CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES H C (ANGGF) Shorts Raised By 17.31%

ANGANG STEEL CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES H C (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) had an increase of 17.31% in short interest. ANGGF’s SI was 10.34M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 17.31% from 8.81 million shares previously. It closed at $0.347 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 43.75% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. MTDR’s profit would be $31.50 million giving it 14.45 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Matador Resources Company’s analysts see -10.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 2.17M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.07 billion. The Company’s steel products include hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, silicon steel, medium and thick plates, wire rods, heavy sections, and seamless steel pipes. It has a 1.92 P/E ratio. The firm also engages in ferrous metal smelting activities.

Among 2 analysts covering Matador Resources Company Common Stock (NYSE:MTDR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources Company Common Stock has $2600 highest and $2600 lowest target. $26’s average target is 66.56% above currents $15.61 stock price. Matador Resources Company Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 7 by JP Morgan.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $578,759 activity. The insider Macalik Robert T bought 1,500 shares worth $22,425. $54,933 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by POSNER DAVID M.. $33,560 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by Hairford Matthew V. 3,584 shares valued at $49,961 were bought by PARKER TIMOTHY E. on Thursday, August 15. Adams Craig N bought $16,000 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. $120,400 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Foran Joseph Wm on Monday, August 5. Lancaster David E bought $22,365 worth of stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It has a 10.47 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold Matador Resources Company shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 118.88 million shares or 9.97% more from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.39 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 16,586 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.1% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 749,394 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 23,463 shares. 1.40 million are held by National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. Pnc Financial Grp Inc reported 22,939 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 53,300 shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc Inc owns 55,933 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 5,838 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Mgmt reported 200 shares. Pier Cap Lc has invested 1.17% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 132 shares. Rothschild And Communications Asset Mngmt Us reported 30,016 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).