EPS for Masonite International (DOOR) Expected At $0.97; Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Sellers Increased By 2.01% Their Shorts

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) had an increase of 2.01% in short interest. SQBG’s SI was 3.32 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.01% from 3.25M shares previously. With 146,800 avg volume, 23 days are for Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s short sellers to cover SQBG’s short positions. The SI to Sequential Brands Group Inc’s float is 8.7%. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.0044 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2264. About 174,387 shares traded. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) has declined 79.85% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SQBG News: 09/05/2018 – Sequential Brands Group 1Q Rev $38.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sequential Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SQBG); 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts; 09/05/2018 – Sequential Brands Group 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP REPORT EXPANSION OF MARTHA; 17/04/2018 – Sequential Brands Group to Expand Active Lifestyle Brand AVIA in China; 17/04/2018 – SEQUENTIAL BRANDS – BEIYING WILL WORK WITH CO TO DEVELOP & DISTRIBUTE LINE OF MEN’S, WOMEN’S & KID’S FOOTWEAR, APPAREL & ACCESSORIES

Analysts expect Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) to report $0.97 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.83% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. DOOR’s profit would be $24.26 million giving it 14.78 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $1.09 EPS previously, Masonite International Corporation’s analysts see -11.01% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 189,509 shares traded or 51.78% up from the average. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.81 million. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, JoeÂ’s Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, pet supplies, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. It currently has negative earnings. The firm licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, makes, and sells interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard , steel, or fiberglass residential doors. It has a 23.33 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDFs, wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores.

