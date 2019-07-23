EPS for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Expected At $0.15; COTINGA PHARMACEUTICALS COMMON SHAR (COTQF) Shorts Decreased By 32.08%

COTINGA PHARMACEUTICALS INC COMMON SHAR (OTCMKTS:COTQF) had a decrease of 32.08% in short interest. COTQF’s SI was 3,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 32.08% from 5,300 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 3 days are for COTINGA PHARMACEUTICALS INC COMMON SHAR (OTCMKTS:COTQF)’s short sellers to cover COTQF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0626 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to report $0.15 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 183.33% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. MMLP’s profit would be $5.83M giving it 11.45 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s analysts see -266.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 136,493 shares traded. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has declined 48.63% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MMLP News: 19/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER UNIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS – DILUTED $0.32; 21/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 16/03/2018 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Responds to FERC Announcement; 15/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in Stephens Energy Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Martin Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMLP); 16/03/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PARTNERSHIP’S CASH FLOW TO BE IMPACTED BY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 26/03/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $284.2M

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company has market cap of $1.35 million. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, a clinical stage small molecule targeting p53 proteins, as well as is in the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of gynecologic cancers, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company has market cap of $267.24 million. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 26 marine shore terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. It has a 9.91 P/E ratio. This segment also offers land rental services to gas and oil companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.19, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 5.15% more from 9.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $320,272 activity. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider MASSEY C SCOTT bought $13,580. Shoup Scot A had bought 12 shares worth $90 on Monday, May 20. TAUSCHER RANDALL had bought 20,000 shares worth $136,200. 10,000 shares valued at $66,697 were bought by BONDURANT ROBERT D on Tuesday, June 11. BOOTH CHRIS H bought 7 shares worth $53. $832 worth of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares were bought by MARTIN RUBEN S.

