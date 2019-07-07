EPS for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Expected At $1.84; Riverpark Capital Management Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Holding

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased Mastercard Incorporated (MA) stake by 13.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 8,528 shares as Mastercard Incorporated (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Riverpark Capital Management Llc holds 52,573 shares with $12.38M value, down from 61,101 last quarter. Mastercard Incorporated now has $277.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.56 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture

Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report $1.84 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 15.72% from last quarter’s $1.59 EPS. VAC’s profit would be $82.48M giving it 13.41 P/E if the $1.84 EPS is correct. After having $1.45 EPS previously, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s analysts see 26.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.69. About 147,888 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 17.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACACTIONS EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q EPS $1.32; 08/05/2018 – ICE District Tops Off JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District-The Legends Private Residences; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $570.8 MLN VS $528.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 05/03/2018 MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG TO CREATE A LEADING

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity. Shares for $4.04 million were sold by McLaughlin Edward Grunde.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 660,309 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. British Columbia Inv Corp has invested 1.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Westpac Banking Corporation owns 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 234,068 shares. Staley Cap Advisers invested in 0.06% or 3,600 shares. 7,348 were accumulated by Grimes & Inc. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,361 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 21,999 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bokf Na holds 77,013 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 67,459 shares. St Germain D J holds 1,538 shares. Tiger Eye has invested 4.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wright Ser, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,401 shares. Homrich & Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,551 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Mastercard and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard, Visa price targets get a boost – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa may be `poised to outperform’ Mastercard – Susquehanna – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Mastercard had 20 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30000 target in Thursday, May 2 report. UBS upgraded the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, January 9 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 8 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Friday, April 26. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $27800 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Stephens. Susquehanna maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $255 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22 are held by First Interstate Bank. Bluefin Trading Ltd Com owns 4,100 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 897 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) reported 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Bbt Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.62% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). 202,579 are held by Rothschild And Communications Asset Management Us Incorporated. Bessemer Group owns 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 13,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Highbridge Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Smithfield Trust owns 850 shares. Creative Planning holds 4,050 shares. Fmr Ltd Co owns 356,951 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 7,109 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 7,663 shares.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s (NYSE:VAC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Marriott Vacations Stock Lost 15% in May – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club And Westin Vacation Club Resorts Are Found In The World’s No. 1 Destinations – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Honored as Gold Stevie Award Winner at the 2019 American Business Awards – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.