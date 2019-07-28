EPS for Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Expected At $1.57; Manhattan Associates (MANH) Sentiment Is 1

Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report $1.57 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 9.25% from last quarter’s $1.73 EPS. MAR’s profit would be $522.79 million giving it 22.34 P/E if the $1.57 EPS is correct. After having $1.41 EPS previously, Marriott International, Inc.’s analysts see 11.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.27. About 1.16M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 19/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Six Major Hotel Chains for Antitrust Scheme; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – ASSUMES FULL YEAR 2018 GROSS FEE REVENUES WILL TOTAL $3,650 MLN TO $3,690 MLN, AN 11 TO 12 PERCENT INCREASE OVER 2017; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MAR.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.41/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 08/05/2018 – ICE District Tops Off JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District-The Legends Private Residences; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season

Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 109 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 109 trimmed and sold stakes in Manhattan Associates Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 68.69 million shares, down from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Manhattan Associates Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 88 Increased: 64 New Position: 45.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company has market cap of $46.71 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It has a 26.36 P/E ratio. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold Marriott International, Inc. shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 106,900 shares. Ftb Inc holds 151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory Lp holds 4,710 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) owns 4,725 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors, a Washington-based fund reported 1,118 shares. Amalgamated State Bank owns 42,750 shares. Van Strum Towne Inc owns 0.42% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 4,542 shares. 49,437 were accumulated by Sit Inv Associate Incorporated. Parkside Bancorporation And holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 904 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt owns 12,170 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs accumulated 0.01% or 100 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Incorporated Ltd Company reported 2,274 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa reported 3,135 shares. Bb&T owns 8,488 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Primecap Ca holds 0.1% or 1.07M shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Marriott International had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Monday, March 4 report. Wells Fargo maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, May 21. Deutsche Bank maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) rating on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $125 target. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $139 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, LYFT, MAR – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mixed Shoes & Apparel Industry Outlook: Costs to Mar Growth – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAR, ABT, NSC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Rgm Capital Llc holds 7.51% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. for 2.01 million shares. Brown Capital Management Llc owns 7.94 million shares or 4.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 3.47% invested in the company for 1.36 million shares. The New York-based New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has invested 3.28% in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 7.47 million shares.

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Manhattan Associates (MANH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Caterpillar, Snap, UPS, Chipotle – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Tupperware Falls On Downbeat Earnings; Teradyne Shares Gain – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel activities for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $5.69 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It has a 60.08 P/E ratio. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.