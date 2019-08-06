EPS for Marathon Oil (MRO) Expected At $0.15; Iclick Interactive Asia Group Limited – American D (ICLK) Shorts Down By 21.98%

Analysts expect Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. MRO’s profit would be $124.99M giving it 20.83 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Marathon Oil Corporation’s analysts see -51.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.87% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 16.61M shares traded or 57.55% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 49% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bison and Marathon Enter Into 15-Year Water Infrastructure Agreement – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1500 lowest target. $20.13’s average target is 61.04% above currents $12.5 stock price. Marathon Oil had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Thursday, June 13. Barclays Capital maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Thursday, April 11. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $21 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $10.42 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 11.56 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Marathon Oil Corporation shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,703 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Co Ltd invested in 0.01% or 53,296 shares. Moreover, Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 109,748 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 1,148 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 17,933 shares. Hl Svcs, Kentucky-based fund reported 89,278 shares. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.12% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 753,300 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 96,138 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 151,182 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 1.24M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 4.84 million shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 2.78M shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 43,967 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated accumulated 11,810 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0.15% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 1.67 million shares.