EPS for ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Expected At $1.94; SPARX ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD SPARX ASSE (SRXXF) Shorts Down By 5.83%

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report $1.94 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 21.46% from last quarter’s $2.47 EPS. MAN’s profit would be $116.08 million giving it 10.81 P/E if the $1.94 EPS is correct. After having $2.05 EPS previously, ManpowerGroup Inc.’s analysts see -5.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.88. About 383,363 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 07/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Named a 2018 Top Workplace for Employee Engagement and Satisfaction; 12/03/2018 – Singapore 2Q Manpower Net Employment Outlook at 16% (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP – FINANCIAL RESULTS IN QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRONGER FOREIGN CURRENCIES RELATIVE TO U.S. DOLLAR VS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 12/03/2018 – Taiwan Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +27%; 28/05/2018 – EGYPT STATE COMPANY TO SELL UP TO 4 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN EASTERN TOBACCO ON CAIRO EXCHANGE -MINISTRY OF MANPOWER; 12/03/2018 – Germany Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 08/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform IntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 12/03/2018 – Norway Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table)

SPARX ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD SPARX ASSE (OTCMKTS:SRXXF) had a decrease of 5.83% in short interest. SRXXF’s SI was 227,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.83% from 242,000 shares previously. It closed at $2.09 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SPARX Group Co., Ltd. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $. Through its subsidiaries, it offers asset management and investment advisory services. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in real estate.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company has market cap of $5.02 billion. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It has a 10.49 P/E ratio. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1.