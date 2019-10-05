EPS for Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX) Expected At $0.11; Palladium Partners Boosted Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holding

Palladium Partners Llc increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Palladium Partners Llc acquired 3,364 shares as Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Palladium Partners Llc holds 207,809 shares with $29.02 million value, up from 204,445 last quarter. Disney Walt Co Com Disney now has $236.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal

Analysts expect Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) to report $0.11 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. MNTX’s profit would be $2.17 million giving it 13.86 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Manitex International, Inc.’s analysts see 83.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 29,616 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.04 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Manitex Intl, Inc. Announces $32.7M Equity Investment by Tadano; 25/04/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL – INGO SCHILLER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF TADANO AMERICA WILL BE INITIAL MEMBER OF BOARD DESIGNATED BY TADANO; 09/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.09; 09/05/2018 – Manitex Sees 2Q Rev $60M-$65M; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Rev $64.5M; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Rev $56.7M; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG INCREASED TO $87.3 MILLION AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 40% SINCE DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.42, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold Manitex International, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 10.02 million shares or 2.63% less from 10.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Paloma Prns Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 64,442 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose has 0.21% invested in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 352,483 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 171,674 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Cortina Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Ironwood Invest Management Ltd owns 39,731 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 238,569 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 1,143 shares. Kennedy Cap Management accumulated 432,591 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc has 423,958 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability invested in 83,040 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Management Lc holds 0% or 117,534 shares. Beddow Cap Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 65,168 shares. Weber Alan W stated it has 66,518 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company has market cap of $120.11 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, makes, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $96,377 activity. $66,799 worth of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) shares were bought by FILIPOV STEVE.

More notable recent Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces New Order for Knuckle Boom Cranes Valued at Approximately $4.5 Million – GuruFocus.com” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces TC600 Series Boom Truck Mounted Crane – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Manitex International, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Addition of MADISA Group and Wyoming Machinery Company to the Boom Truck Crane Distribution Network – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oil & Steel (â€œO&Sâ€), a Manitex International, Inc. Company, Announces Renewal of Supply Agreement with Leading Italian-based Utility Company for Aerial Work Platforms – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diamond Hill holds 2.88 million shares. Ulysses Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 205,000 shares. Financial Bank Of The West holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,043 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oxbow Advisors accumulated 21,805 shares. 1832 Asset Lp has invested 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Llc owns 26,699 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Venator Capital Limited owns 60,000 shares. Court Place Lc holds 0.92% or 16,795 shares. Coho Prns Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc accumulated 17,033 shares. 28,960 are held by Reliant Invest Limited. Pettee accumulated 27,408 shares. Northeast Invest Management stated it has 282,036 shares. East Coast Asset Limited Liability Company has 5,965 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Worth US$132 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Reasons Walt Disney Stock Is Still a Buy – Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is the 8th Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Disney Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock: Things Are About to Get Streamy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Palladium Partners Llc decreased Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 6,304 shares to 393,463 valued at $52.71 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) stake by 22,519 shares and now owns 158,554 shares. Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.