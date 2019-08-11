EPS for MAM Software Group, Inc. (MAMS) Expected At $0.06; Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 66 funds started new or increased holdings, while 63 decreased and sold holdings in Eqt Midstream Partners LP. The funds in our database now hold: 74.37 million shares, down from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Eqt Midstream Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 50 Increased: 49 New Position: 17.

Analysts expect MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report $0.06 EPS on September, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. MAMS’s profit would be $756,864 giving it 45.42 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, MAM Software Group, Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 3,778 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 26.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $137.50 million. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. It has a 35.5 P/E ratio. The company??s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold MAM Software Group, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% or 18,790 shares in its portfolio. Polar Asset Management Prtnrs reported 301,220 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wynnefield reported 3.08M shares or 12.45% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bandera Partners Limited Liability has 0.58% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 110,408 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability holds 20,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,291 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 1,014 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Zpr Mngmt holds 0.48% or 28,431 shares. Cove Street Cap Limited Liability invested 0.98% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,016 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Minerva Limited Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Morgan Stanley invested in 34 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group reported 22,613 shares stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 323,228 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company has market cap of $6.90 billion. The firm owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It has a 12.23 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves.