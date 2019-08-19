EPS for MAM Software Group, Inc. (MAMS) Expected At $0.06; Endurant Capital Management LP Increased Icon Plc (ICLR) Holding

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased Icon Plc (ICLR) stake by 145.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurant Capital Management Lp acquired 59,742 shares as Icon Plc (ICLR)’s stock rose 16.14%. The Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 100,874 shares with $13.78 million value, up from 41,132 last quarter. Icon Plc now has $8.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $157.17. About 141,803 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M

Analysts expect MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report $0.06 EPS on September, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter's $0.08 EPS. MAMS's profit would be $756,867 giving it 45.00 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, MAM Software Group, Inc.'s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 24,464 shares traded or 82.23% up from the average. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 26.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold MAM Software Group, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt reported 6,016 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wynnefield Inc stated it has 3.08M shares or 12.45% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 34 shares. Polar Asset Management Ptnrs invested in 301,220 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cove Street Llc has invested 0.98% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 3,291 shares. The New York-based Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Bandera Prtn Limited Company reported 0.58% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Minerva Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co holds 20,200 shares. 18,790 were accumulated by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 500 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 22,613 shares or 0% of the stock. Zpr Inv Mgmt has invested 0.48% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Blackrock holds 20,744 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $136.24 million. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. It has a 35.18 P/E ratio. The company??s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains.

Among 5 analysts covering Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Icon has $17100 highest and $140 lowest target. $163’s average target is 3.71% above currents $157.17 stock price. Icon had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. Mizuho maintained ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, July 26. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, July 25. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased R1 Rcm Inc stake by 143,045 shares to 750,376 valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 136,593 shares and now owns 11,036 shares. Allergan Plc was reduced too.