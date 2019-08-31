EPS for Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) Expected At $0.93; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Upped By $27.83 Million Its Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stake

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Mccormick & Co (MKC) stake by 233.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab acquired 185,547 shares as Mccormick & Co (MKC)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 264,980 shares with $39.92 million value, up from 79,433 last quarter. Mccormick & Co now has $21.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $162.87. About 528,469 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary

Analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report $0.93 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 25.68% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. MBUU’s profit would be $19.63M giving it 7.48 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $1.12 EPS previously, Malibu Boats, Inc.’s analysts see -16.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 288,321 shares traded or 14.73% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company has market cap of $587.34 million. The firm offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. It has a 9.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Malibu Boats, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 101,120 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership owns 419,809 shares. Brinker Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,605 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Dubuque Bancorporation And Tru reported 200 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Quantbot Techs L P holds 0% or 400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). 1.19 million are held by Lord Abbett & Com Limited Liability Corp. Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 53,714 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Metropolitan Life Insur Communication Ny has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 1.04M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic has invested 0.63% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Among 3 analysts covering Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Malibu Boats has $60 highest and $5200 lowest target. $54.25’s average target is 95.00% above currents $27.82 stock price. Malibu Boats had 7 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) rating on Friday, August 30. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $5200 target. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of MBUU in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Malibu Boats, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MBUU) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Malibu Boats (MBUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Malibu Boats (MBUU) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering McCormick & Coorporated (NYSE:MKC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. McCormick & Coorporated has $150 highest and $14300 lowest target. $147.67’s average target is -9.33% below currents $162.87 stock price. McCormick & Coorporated had 5 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 147,630 shares to 718,830 valued at $74.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Danaher (NYSE:DHR) stake by 8,974 shares and now owns 217,551 shares. Outfront Media was reduced too.