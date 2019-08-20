EPS for Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) Expected At $0.93; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Trimmed Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holding

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 28.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 12,161 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp holds 30,000 shares with $1.56M value, down from 42,161 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $27.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.64. About 3.18 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: MULTIPLE LAYERS IN SINGLE WINDOW DAMAGED; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Load Factor 81.5%; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS PROSPECT FOR RECORD ANNUAL EPS `VERY MUCH ALIVE’; 18/04/2018 – ‘Angels’ and training help former fighter pilot save Southwest flight; 02/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: Southwest plane makes an emergency landing at Cleveland Hopkins airport »; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SENDS CHECKS TO FLIGHT 1380 PASSENGERS: MORNING NEWS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHL FROM LGA AIRPORT; 17/04/2018 – Dept of Trans: Statement from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Sees Booking Declines Ahead After Fatal Accident

Analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report $0.93 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 25.68% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. MBUU’s profit would be $19.39M giving it 6.88 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $1.12 EPS previously, Malibu Boats, Inc.’s analysts see -16.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.6. About 117,776 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Malibu Boats, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fin holds 21,610 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 12,460 shares. Alphaone Investment Svcs Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 929 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.11% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Citigroup has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Principal Gp invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 8,465 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Llc invested in 0.07% or 8,817 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0.03% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs reported 0% stake. Cooke Bieler L P has invested 0.29% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Thb Asset Mgmt holds 76,234 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9,549 shares in its portfolio.

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company has market cap of $533.79 million. The firm offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. It has a 9.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is 9.93% above currents $50.64 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 17 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5900 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.64 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Skylands Llc has 84,700 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System has 1.59M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 70,963 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management holds 5,539 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 14,247 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Stoneridge Invest Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Clean Yield Grp has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bridges Inv Management holds 0.02% or 11,729 shares in its portfolio. Argent Tru accumulated 3,974 shares. Sumitomo Life stated it has 0.14% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Jennison Limited Com has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 40,247 shares. Srb Corporation holds 0.07% or 13,531 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources stated it has 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).