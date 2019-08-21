EPS for Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) Expected At $0.93; Beaconlight Capital Raised Universal Display (OLED) Stake By $1.08 Million

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased Universal Display Corp (OLED) stake by 35.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc acquired 7,107 shares as Universal Display Corp (OLED)’s stock rose 34.16%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 27,207 shares with $4.16 million value, up from 20,100 last quarter. Universal Display Corp now has $9.94B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $210.96. About 304,455 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog

Analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report $0.93 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 25.68% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. MBUU’s profit would be $19.39 million giving it 7.16 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $1.12 EPS previously, Malibu Boats, Inc.’s analysts see -16.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.06% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 360,448 shares traded or 53.01% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display has $22300 highest and $140 lowest target. $174.50’s average target is -17.28% below currents $210.96 stock price. Universal Display had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, February 22. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, February 22. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 6. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital.

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BLDR) stake by 2.49 million shares to 200,000 valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) stake by 15,695 shares and now owns 39,305 shares. Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank & Trust & has invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Blair William And Il stated it has 4,239 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory invested in 1,970 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 0.02% or 254,443 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 3.80M shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc has 207 shares. Oppenheimer Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Princeton Port Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,347 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Sei Invests Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,500 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 54,432 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 338,181 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 1,223 shares.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of OLED August 16th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: Japan Display May Supply OLED for Watch Series 5 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, LYFT, MAR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Malibu Boats, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Qs Investors Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 46,667 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.10M shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Gp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 41,045 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 185,308 shares. Aqr Management Llc owns 9,549 shares. State Street Corp invested in 404,373 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt accumulated 66,389 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Trust holds 251,273 shares. Hood River Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 250,485 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 90 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Company accumulated 20,584 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has 8,054 shares for 0% of their portfolio.