EPS for Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ) Expected At $1.01; Keystone Financial Planning Has Boosted Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Stake

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased Glaxosmithkline (GSK) stake by 17.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keystone Financial Planning Inc acquired 23,048 shares as Glaxosmithkline (GSK)’s stock declined 1.96%. The Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 155,988 shares with $6.52 million value, up from 132,940 last quarter. Glaxosmithkline now has $102.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 1.45 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – STERLING GBPCHF= FALLS 0.5 PCT VS SWISS FRANC, BIGGEST DROP IN 7 WEEKS; TRADERS CITE GSK-NOVARTIS DEAL; 24/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline and Innoviva Announce Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta Gains Expanded Indication in U.S. for COPD; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 29/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Files New-Drug Application in Japan for COPD Treatment; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE GSK.L CEO SAYS NO.1 PRIORITY IS ON INVESTING IN PHARMA R&D, INCLUDING BRINGING IN EARLY-STAGE ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – ANNOUNCED NEW DATA FROM PHASE lll CLINICAL TRIAL WITH FLUARIX TETRA WHICH PREVENTED INFLUENZA A AND B IN CHILDREN 6 TO 35 MONTHS OF AGE; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – THE FOUR DIRECTORS WILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline CFO Dingemans to retire in 2019; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER NOTES GSK INTENTION ON HORLICKS REVIEW; 11/05/2018 – GSK CONSUMER FINAL DIV/SHR 75 RUPEES

Analysts expect Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) to report $1.01 EPS on July, 16.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 23.17% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. T_MEQ’s profit would be $9.48 million giving it 13.61 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Mainstreet Equity Corp.’s analysts see 9.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 500 shares traded. Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company has market cap of $516.00 million. The firm owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary, Edmonton, and Saskatoon. It has a 6.63 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2016, it had a total portfolio of 9,878 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, and midrise and high-rise apartments.

