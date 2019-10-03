EPS for Main Street Capital (MAIN) Expected At $0.63; Comgest Global Investors Sas Trimmed By $1.17 Million Its Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Stake

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased Banco Macro Sa (BMA) stake by 15.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 16,200 shares as Banco Macro Sa (BMA)’s stock rose 65.58%. The Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 85,100 shares with $6.20 million value, down from 101,300 last quarter. Banco Macro Sa now has $1.96B valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 409,560 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes

Analysts expect Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report $0.63 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. MAIN’s profit would be $39.78 million giving it 16.37 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Main Street Capital Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 202,987 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $37.0 MLN (OR $0.63 PER SHARE), REPRESENTING A 19% INCREASE; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION

More notable recent Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Moody’s downgrades Argentina financial institutions’ ratings – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ashford leads financial gainers, Loop Industries and eHealth among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi and Bank of America downgrades Argentine banks – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Banco Macro SA (BMA) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased Ferrari N V stake by 31,474 shares to 1.04M valued at $167.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 182,100 shares and now owns 1.46 million shares. Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) was raised too.

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 53.19% or $0.75 from last year’s $1.41 per share. BMA’s profit will be $163.59 million for 3.00 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy to Pay the Bills – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern Rail Bridge Collapses In Missouri Flooding – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: How Investors Can Boost Their Income – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Canopy Growth Stock Needs to Be One of Your Main Cannabis Plays – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: Continued Secular Growth Story And Some Near-Term Tailwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It has a 16.12 P/E ratio. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors.