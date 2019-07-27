EPS for Magna International Inc. (MGA) Expected At $1.60; DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION COMMON S (DOLLF) Sellers Decreased By 64.79% Their Shorts

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION COMMON S (OTCMKTS:DOLLF) had a decrease of 64.79% in short interest. DOLLF’s SI was 2,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 64.79% from 7,100 shares previously. With 19,500 avg volume, 0 days are for DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION COMMON S (OTCMKTS:DOLLF)’s short sellers to cover DOLLF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.35% or $0.0119 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2857. About 21,049 shares traded. Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (OTCMKTS:DOLLF) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report $1.60 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 4.19% from last quarter’s $1.67 EPS. MGA’s profit would be $515.77 million giving it 7.84 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $1.63 EPS previously, Magna International Inc.’s analysts see -1.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 518,138 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $20.27 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Dolly Varden property covering an area of 8,800 hectares in northwestern British Columbia, Canada.

Among 6 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magna International had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $45 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained the shares of MGA in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Sunday, February 24 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25 with “Outperform”.

Magna International Inc. designs, develops, and makes automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $16.18 billion. The firm offers engineering and contract manufacturing services, and fuel systems; electric/electronic components and systems; roof systems comprising softtops, retractable hardtops, modular tops, and hardtops; and closures, including latching systems, hinges and wire forming, power closures, electronics, door modules, window systems engineered glass, sealing, trim and roof racks, roof systems, testing centers, and running boards. It has a 6.2 P/E ratio. It also provides interior and exterior mirrors, actuators, electronic vision systems, door handle and overhead console technologies, and front and signal lightings; complete seating systems, mechanism solutions, seat structure solutions, foam and trim products, and design and development solutions; and fascia and exterior trims, liftgate and exterior modules, front end modules, ACTERO active aerodynamics, and lightweight composites.