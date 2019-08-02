EPS for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Expected At $-0.02; Waters Parkerson & Company Has Increased By $310,000 Its Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Position

Analysts expect MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, MAG Silver Corp.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 42,522 shares traded. MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Waters Parkerson & Company increased Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) stake by 3.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company acquired 19,375 shares as Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM)’s stock rose 7.78%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 627,575 shares with $10.39 million value, up from 608,200 last quarter. Tower Semiconductorf now has $2.19B valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 60,779 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c

MAG Silver Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of district scale projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal asset is the Juanicipio property comprising a single concession covering 7,679.21 hectares located in central Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Among 2 analysts covering MAG Silver (TSE:MAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MAG Silver had 3 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MAG in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

