EPS for Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) Expected At $0.41; Redwood Capital Management Has Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Holding

Analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.65% from last quarter's $0.43 EPS. CLI's profit would be $37.12 million giving it 12.84 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation's analysts see 2.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 117,788 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500.

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Redwood Capital Management Llc analyzed 100,000 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)'s stock rose 1.39%. The Redwood Capital Management Llc holds 150,000 shares with $4.35 million value, down from 250,000 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $265.89B valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 29.52 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.50 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32.10’s average target is 12.36% above currents $28.57 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, September 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform”. Wood upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Friday, July 26. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $3600 target.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Better Buy: Bank of America vs. Goldman Sachs – Motley Fool" on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance" published on September 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Four Views Of Global Growth: BlackRock, McKinsey, Deutsche Bank And BoAML – Benzinga" on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance" published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "The 5 Greatest Investments of Warren Buffett – The Motley Fool" with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt reported 140,760 shares stake. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc holds 5.66% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 150,000 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc reported 28,056 shares stake. 4.67 million are owned by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability. 28,644 are held by Manchester Mngmt Llc. Sather Finance Group holds 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 66,919 shares. Shufro Rose Co Ltd Co has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Trexquant Limited Partnership owns 124,953 shares. L And S Advsr holds 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 39,303 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 1.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Headinvest Limited Liability Corp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). High Pointe Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 3.53% or 86,800 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc has 18,378 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Vantage Investment Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

One of the country's leading Real Estate Investment Trusts , Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the firm is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. It has a 7.96 P/E ratio. A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $47,893 activity. $47,893 worth of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) shares were bought by BATKIN ALAN R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares while 41 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 75.43 million shares or 0.99% more from 74.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate invested in 0.06% or 135,187 shares. Smith Asset Management L P has invested 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Delaware-based Dupont Capital Management Corporation has invested 0.01% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Profund Advsrs reported 15,458 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) or 4.83 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 75 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 12.70M shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability holds 229,197 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 12,700 shares. Cacti Asset Management Lc has 20,000 shares. 70,000 were accumulated by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Point72 Asset L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 400 shares. Frontier Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.73 million shares. American Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0.02% or 232,707 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn accumulated 34,197 shares or 0.04% of the stock.