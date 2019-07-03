EPS for Macerich Company (MAC) Expected At $0.86; Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) Shorts Up By 1.86%

Analysts expect Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report $0.86 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 10.42% from last quarter’s $0.96 EPS. MAC’s profit would be $124.39M giving it 9.67 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, Macerich Company’s analysts see 6.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 1.09M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) had an increase of 1.86% in short interest. BLCM’s SI was 2.54 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.86% from 2.49 million shares previously. With 253,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s short sellers to cover BLCM’s short positions. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 373,883 shares traded. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) has declined 65.53% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.96% the S&P500. Some Historical BLCM News: 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 11/04/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA CLINICAL HOLD DID NOT AFFECT BP-004 REGISTRATIONAL TRIAL IN EUROPE, WHICH IS FULLY ENROLLED; 20/04/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering; 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMA – WORKING WITH INVESTIGATORS & U.S. FDA TO DEVELOP PROTOCOL FOR POTENTIAL U.S. REGISTRATION STUDY IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS; 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.66; 13/03/2018 Bellicum Announces Interim Results Showing Low Rates of Cancer Recurrence in Pediatric AML Patients Treated with BPX-501; 11/04/2018 – BELLICUM CLINICAL HOLD LIFTED ON U.S. STUDIES OF BPX-501; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLCM); 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM REPORTS BPX-501 INTERIM RESULTS IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS; 15/05/2018 – Bellicum Announces Oral Presentation on Dual-Switch CAR-T Technology at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $71.35 million. The Company’s clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma.

Among 7 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 8 to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 20. Deutsche Bank maintained Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Tuesday, February 12 with “Hold” rating. Mizuho downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $48 target in Wednesday, January 23 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) rating on Friday, June 28. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $3400 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Macerich Company shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90,540 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 199,721 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability stated it has 9,016 shares. Us Financial Bank De owns 4,478 shares. Washington Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 7,443 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 720,101 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc invested in 0% or 58,700 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 65,680 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Btc Mngmt holds 21,693 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. House Limited Liability Corp accumulated 113,121 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 13,470 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 53,411 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Adage Prtnrs Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 93,622 shares. First Foundation Advsrs, California-based fund reported 12,431 shares.

