EPS for Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Expected At $0.21; Shorts at Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Raised By 5.91%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) had an increase of 5.91% in short interest. HBAN’s SI was 25.36M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.91% from 23.94M shares previously. With 9.98M avg volume, 3 days are for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s short sellers to cover HBAN’s short positions. The SI to Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s float is 2.46%. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 13.06M shares traded or 46.22% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund

Analysts expect Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. MCBC’s profit would be $7.15M giving it 12.67 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Macatawa Bank Corporation’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 73,549 shares traded or 73.42% up from the average. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 16.22% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c; 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding firm for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company has market cap of $14.95 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial services and products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.03% or 19,429 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Limited accumulated 145,795 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 5.33 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 2.70M shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 78,113 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 618,542 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Mason Street Limited Liability invested in 149,239 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation holds 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 181,854 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Pa reported 22,116 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Western Cap Management has invested 3.54% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Valmark Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Down 13.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: KRE, SNV, SBNY, HBAN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington Bancshares’ 8.5% Total Yield Is Great Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock has $1600 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 4.17% above currents $14.4 stock price. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 13 by DA Davidson.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity. $240,019 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D on Friday, May 17.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $5,128 activity. Doyle Timothy J. bought $5,128 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 3 investors sold Macatawa Bank Corporation shares while 18 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 10.06 million shares or 0.87% more from 9.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 38,709 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Ameritas Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,061 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 4,121 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 37,951 shares. Renaissance Ltd invested in 1.08 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorp Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Dorsey Wright And Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 1,144 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,425 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc invested in 32,279 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Stifel Fincl accumulated 117,623 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 38,162 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 7,144 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 91,731 shares.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The company has market cap of $362.45 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance activities and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes.

More notable recent Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “MCBC Holdings (MCFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.