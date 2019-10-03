EPS for Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Expected At $0.46; Hni (HNI) Shorts Raised By 2.54%

Hni Corporation (NYSE:HNI) had an increase of 2.54% in short interest. HNI’s SI was 896,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.54% from 874,300 shares previously. With 209,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Hni Corporation (NYSE:HNI)’s short sellers to cover HNI’s short positions. The SI to Hni Corporation’s float is 2.1%. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 80,410 shares traded. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 08/05/2018 – HNI Corp Raises Dividend to 29.5c; 16/05/2018 – HNI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Straight Drop; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES REVOLVING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS FROM $400 MLN TO $450 MLN; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp: Askren Expects to Retire as CEO and Chairman No Later Than Dec 31; 08/05/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.295/SHR; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.70; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp: Board Anticipates Lorenger Will Be Promoted to CEO Before Year End; 17/05/2018 – HNI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 24-25; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: HNI May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 14 Mos

Analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report $0.46 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. LXFR’s profit would be $12.59M giving it 8.06 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Luxfer Holdings PLC’s analysts see 4.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.83. About 30,255 shares traded. Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has risen 9.08% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFR News: 09/05/2018 – Luxfer Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC – INTEND TO CONVERT FROM FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER STATUS TO DOMESTIC ISSUER STATUS; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC QTRLY LOSS PER BASIC SHARE $0.09; 19/03/2018 – Luxfer Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE $0.38; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Capital Management NV Exits Position in Luxfer Holdings; 19/03/2018 – Luxfer Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.23; 23/04/2018 – Luxfer ECLIPSE™, World’s Lightest-weight SCBA Cylinder for Firefighter Life Support, Launched at FDIC Show; 27/03/2018 – Luxfer Declares Quarterly Dividend

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, makes, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $406.01 million. It operates in two divisions, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. It has a 124.62 P/E ratio. The Gas Cylinders segment makes and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand.

