EPS for Lundin Mining (LUN) Expected At $0.11; Royal Gold (RGLD)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 126 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 98 cut down and sold stock positions in Royal Gold Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 50.70 million shares, down from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Royal Gold Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 80 Increased: 82 New Position: 44.

Analysts expect Lundin Mining Corporation (TSE:LUN) to report $0.11 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. T_LUN’s profit would be $80.91 million giving it 15.98 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Lundin Mining Corporation’s analysts see 22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 1.69M shares traded. Lundin Mining Corporation (TSE:LUN) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, Spain, and the Democratic Republic of Congo . The company has market cap of $5.17 billion. It produces copper, nickel, and zinc, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. It has a 30.97 P/E ratio. The company's wholly-owned operating assets include the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

More recent Lundin Mining Corporation (TSE:LUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Lundin Mining Corporation's (TSE:LUN) ROE Of 4.5% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance" on July 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lundin Mining had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada given on Monday, February 25. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. The company has market cap of $7.77 billion. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. It has a 82.51 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, the firm owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $118.65. About 427,883 shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $32.76 million for 59.33 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd holds 7.7% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. for 150,000 shares. America First Investment Advisors Llc owns 163,346 shares or 4.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, St. James Investment Company Llc has 4.48% invested in the company for 537,266 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 2.03% in the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 23,912 shares.