EPS for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) Expected At $0.08; Sears Roebuck & Co Has 1.39 Sentiment

Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report $0.08 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. LL’s profit would be $2.29 million giving it 36.09 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -147.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 166,042 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 46.39% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $10 target. The stock of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wedbush. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Com owns 18,938 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). 335,795 are owned by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd. Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 126,553 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 19,433 shares. 22,650 are owned by Blair William Il. Pnc Fin Services Grp owns 1,512 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 11,575 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 65,767 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 100 shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 49,168 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,592 activity. Tyson Charles E bought $39,592 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $331.17 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

