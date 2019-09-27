EPS for LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) Expected At $-1.00; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 239 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 203 cut down and sold their holdings in Verisk Analytics Inc. The funds in our database now own: 144.73 million shares, down from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Verisk Analytics Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 10 to 9 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 180 Increased: 164 New Position: 75.

Analysts expect LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) to report $-1.00 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 18.03% from last quarter’s $-1.22 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, LSB Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 1,900.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.73% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $5.43. About 78,650 shares traded. LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has declined 21.17% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.17% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 23/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Notes Due; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – TO USE PROCEEDS TO REPURCHASE AND/OR REDEEM ANY AND ALL OUTSTANDING $375 MLN AGGREGATE OF 8.50% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 20/04/2018 – LSB NOTES TO BE ISSUED AT PRICE EQUAL TO 99.509% OF FACE VALUE; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – TENDER OFFER SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON APRIL 20, 2018; 14/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – AMENDMENT TO PERMIT INDEBTEDNESS UNDER NOTES DUE 2023 AND LIENS, WHICH NOTES ARE CONTEMPLATED TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO 144A OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in LSB Industries; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR 8.50% SR SECURED NOTES

Harvey Investment Co Llc holds 4.16% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. for 168,674 shares. Telemark Asset Management Llc owns 245,800 shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Df Dent & Co Inc has 3.91% invested in the company for 1.47 million shares. The Virginia-based Akre Capital Management Llc has invested 3.78% in the stock. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 88,400 shares.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for clients in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.05 billion. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty insurance clients and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. It has a 44.61 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its clients analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various clients in other markets.

The stock increased 0.94% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $159.29. About 529,396 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.13 million for 35.56 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold LSB Industries, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 14.92 million shares or 2.41% less from 15.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Products Prtn reported 46,000 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). One Trading Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 200 shares. Teton Advsr Inc invested 0.03% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Art Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 11,313 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Morgan Stanley has 101,658 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 17,011 shares. Weber Alan W has 0.07% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 50,000 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% or 43,800 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 200 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 2,849 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 275,833 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $245,029 activity. Shares for $103,727 were bought by ROEDEL RICHARD. BEHRMAN MARK T had bought 19,300 shares worth $99,202. 10,000 shares were bought by White Lynn F, worth $42,100.