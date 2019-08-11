EPS for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Expected At $2.02; Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Analysts expect Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report $2.02 EPS on August, 21 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 2.42% from last quarter’s $2.07 EPS. LOW’s profit would be $1.58B giving it 12.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS is correct. After having $1.22 EPS previously, Lowe's Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 65.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 5.21M shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO

Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 134 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 121 decreased and sold holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 48.31 million shares, down from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Wintrust Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 40 Reduced: 81 Increased: 99 New Position: 35.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement firm in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $77.16 billion. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It has a 33.5 P/E ratio. The firm provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $127 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.29’s average target is 18.00% above currents $98.55 stock price. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Piper Jaffray. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, February 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald. 10,000 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial services and products to clients in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $3.75 billion. It operates in three divisions: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. It has a 11.34 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers.

Analysts await Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 4.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.57 per share. WTFC’s profit will be $92.94 million for 10.10 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Wintrust Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.84% EPS growth.