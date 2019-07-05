EPS for Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Expected At $0.32; Veeva Systems (VEEV)’s Sentiment Is 1.73

Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report $0.32 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.76 EPS change or 70.37% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. LPX’s profit would be $39.50 million giving it 20.79 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s analysts see 146.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 587,264 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 239 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 138 cut down and sold positions in Veeva Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 108.97 million shares, up from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Veeva Systems Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 9 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 105 Increased: 147 New Position: 92.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. It operates in four divisions: North America Oriented Strand Board; Siding; Engineered Wood Products; and South America. It has a 11.37 P/E ratio. The firm offers structural panel products comprising plywood, including roof decking, sidewall sheathing, and floor underlayment; SmartSide siding products and related accessories, such as wood sidings, trim, soffit, and fascia; and CanExel siding and accessory products, including pre-finished lap and trim products.

Glynn Capital Management Llc holds 5.75% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. for 245,077 shares. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc owns 80,100 shares or 5.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Capital Management Llc has 5.32% invested in the company for 4.15 million shares. The Delaware-based Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc has invested 4.37% in the stock. Ithaka Group Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 185,322 shares.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.27 million for 111.89 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $24.74 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 103.08 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.

